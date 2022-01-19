You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Head of Boston NAACP Running for Secretary of State

January 19, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — The president of the Boston branch of the NAACP has announced she’s running for the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts secretary of state.

Tanisha Sullivan said in a campaign video Tuesday that she’ll seek to expand voting rights, make public records more accessible and work to reduce economic inequality.

Longtime Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin hasn’t said whether he plans to seek re-election to an eighth term in the fall.

Galvin was first elected in 1994 and had more than $1.9 million in his campaign account as of the start of 2022.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press
