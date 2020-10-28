Healey, AGs Nationwide Unite for Right to Vote

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey has co-led a statement from the National Association of Attorneys General regarding the right to vote across the country.

The association stated that they will be able to provide resources and information to prospective voters about how they can make their voices heard.

They also pledged to ensure that the election is “free, fair, and secure,” adding that voting is a responsibility and right for citizens.

Healey and the coalition of 35 other attorneys general also condemned all forms of political violence in the wake of the election results in the statement.