Healey Announces $50M to Electrify Low- to Moderate-Income Housing

February 18, 2023

Attorney General Maura Healey

HYANNIS – In another step towards Massachusetts’ goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Governor Maura Healey has announced $50 million to electrify low and moderate income housing.

The grant program will fund projects installing solar panels, repairing roofs, and building electric heat pumps to improve energy efficiency.

“Wherever I go across the Commonwealth, I hear about the high cost of energy and housing,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement announcing the program.

“We’re taking these intertwined crises head-on with this new grant program. Massachusetts residents who need help the most will be able to benefit first from healthy, affordable electric heating, cooling, hot water, and energy efficiency.”

Healy added that the program also boosts the region’s economy, as applicants seeking over $1 million in grants must also commit to employing local workforce members.

Healey added that the state’s goal of hitting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is off to a strong start, with residential heat pump installation numbers exceeding initial estimates.

