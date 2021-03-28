Healey Announces Children’s Justice Unit

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the rebranding of the Child and Youth protection Unit, now the Children’s Justice Unit.

“As we take on more initiatives to ensure justice and equity, we want the focus of our newly named Children’s Justice Unit to reflect our increased work support,” said Healey.

In the past the unit has addressed bullying, education equity, early education, school resource officers, food insecurity, children in DCF care, human trafficking of children, federal immigration lawsuits, and youth vaping.

The unit works closely with Attorney General Healey’s Civil Rights Division.