Healey Approves of Topless Bylaw for Nantucket Beaches

NANTUCKET – Massachusetts Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey (D) has voiced her approval for a bylaw amendment passed by Nantucket voters that would allow anyone, regardless of gender, to go topless on the island’s beaches.

Residents voted at their town meeting to approve the The Gender Equality on Beaches amendment back in May. The decision still required the approval of Healey’s office.

In her decision, Healey said that Nantucket “…has the authority to choose what activities it will allow on town beaches.” She added that the article did not present a clear contradiction of the state’s constitution or laws.

Seventh-generation resident of the island Dorothy Stover initially presented the bylaw, which contended in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach.”