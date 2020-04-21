You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Calls for Auto Insurance Premium Reductions During Pandemic

April 21, 2020

BOSTON- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has called upon the state Division of Insurance to reduce premiums on personal auto insurance paid by drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healey argues that insurance premiums should go down, since automobile accidents and overall travel has also declined due to the emergence of COVID-19.

As many residents are struggling financially, Healey’s office stated that they feel it makes sense to lower the premium costs.

