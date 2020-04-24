You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Calls for More Protections from Telecom Companies

Healey Calls for More Protections from Telecom Companies

April 24, 2020

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey has joined a bipartisan coalition that calls for more protections from telecommunications companies for consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 30 attorneys general across the country have joined the coalition, which calls upon these companies to provide protections such as an extension of non-termination policies of phone and broadband services.

The coalition is hoping the FCC will extend already existing fee protections and access to other resources through August 11. Those federal mandates were put into place on March 13 for a period of two months.

Visit the Attorney General’s office’s website by clicking here to learn more.

