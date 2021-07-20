You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey: Child Tax Credits Exempt from Debt Collection

Healey: Child Tax Credits Exempt from Debt Collection

July 20, 2021

BOSTON – Qualifying families across Massachusetts are set to receive federal child tax credits as a part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is reminding residents that those credits are exempt from being seized.

Healey stated that any collection of those tax credits, designed to help families in need get by, would violate debt collection regulations. State law forbids debt collectors from seizing certain assets used for food, housing, and other basic needs.

The tax credits were issued as a part of Biden’s stimulus package signed back in March.

For more information, visit the website for the office of the Attorney General by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 