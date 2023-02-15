Healey Highlights Canal Bridges Replacement Need in D.C.

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey highlighted the importance of the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during recent meetings in Washington, D.C. with lawmakers, other governors and President Joe Biden.

She said that she spoke with several people in Washington D.C. about the aging spans now approaching 100 years of service.

She emphasized the importance of federal funding for the project to replace them, which has twice been rejected for grant opportunities in recent months.

Estimates place the cost of replacing the two bridges at around $4 billion dollars.