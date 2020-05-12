Healey Issues Advisory About Unlawful Evictions During Pandemic

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey has issued an advisory to landlords and tenants regarding unlawful evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healey said that during the current public health emergency, landlords cannot threaten, intimidate, or coerce tenants to get them to leave properties. The protection covers all tenants, regardless of their lease status.

Healey emphasized that during the COVID-19 pandemic, evictions can only be brought up when lease terms are violated or when a tenant engages in criminal activities that endanger the health or safety of others on the premises.

Tenants are advised to keep paying rent, but if they are unable to do so, Healey explained that they should provide documentation to their landlord within 30 days of the missed rent payment.

If the notification of a missed payment is provided within that period, Healey’s office stated that landlords are prevented from charging a late fee.

