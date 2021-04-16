Healey, State Officials Warn of Funeral Aid Scams

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey and other Massachusetts officials are warning residents about scams that revolve around a federal program to aid with funeral costs for those who lost a loved one to COVID-19.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently launched the Funeral Reimbursement Program, which allows residents to apply for upwards of $9,000 for funeral costs following the death of a loved one due to the novel coronavirus.

Officials are reminding residents to not provide personal information over the phone or via email, especially if that information relates to finances.

FEMA will not initiate contact with those who are eligible for the reimbursement program; people looking to apply for funding must call FEMA directly to start an application.

Healey noted that scammers often take advantage of people who are in a vulnerable state, such as those who have lost someone close.

For more information on FEMA’s Funeral Reimbursement Program, visit their website by clicking here.