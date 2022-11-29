Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating

HYANNIS – This Giving Tuesday and holiday season at large, Attorney General and Governor-Elect Maura Healey is urging residents to research charities ahead of any potential donations they intend to make.

She encourages residents to ask questions of any solicitors to ensure they know where their money will go, as well as avoid paying by cash or debit card to ensure security.

Donating through credit cards will keep a record of the transaction, which can be helpful for filing a complaint later, if necessary.

“In Massachusetts, we are fortunate to have many reputable and worthy charities to support this holiday season,” said AG Healey in a statement.

“Our office encourages anyone in a position to give to do their research and make sure they are making informed decisions in order to maximize the impact of their donation.”

Healey said a real charity will be up front about how the money will be used, as well.

Alongside avoiding potential scams, she added that thoroughly researching charities and fundraisers will help ensure residents can make their every dollar count.

The full list of donating tips from the AG’s office can be found here.