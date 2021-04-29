Healey: Vaccines Should Be Required for Public Employees

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for public employees.

Healy is seen as a possible candidate for governor next year.

She is saying it is a matter of public safety.

The Democrat said during an appearance on Boston Public Radio that public employees should be vaccinated because they are interacting with the public. She said people have a right to refuse a vaccine or seek a health or religious exemption, but suggested those abstaining may effectively forfeit the right to public-sector employment.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has hesitated to mandate vaccines. Baker has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

By The Associated Press