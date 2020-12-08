Health Experts Highlight Healthy Habits as Pandemic Continues

HYANNIS – Health experts are stressing the importance of maintaining healthy habits as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Dr. Joan Salge Blake, Nutrition Professor at Boston University and author of “Nutrition and You”, said that residents staying indoors and self-isolating has created challenges when it comes to managing weight.

Added stress on a national level has not been conducive to fixing poor eating habits, either, said Blake.

“Sometimes going to food when they’re stressed out could have a problem with your weight,” said Blake.

“But the flip-side of this is that you can use this time that you’re more hunkering down and more likely to be eating at home rather than eating out, to make the foods on your plate at dinner more healthy and more portion-friendly,” said Blake.

Blake said that adding more physical activity throughout the day would help residents both keep healthy physically but also in reducing stress and anxiety.

She recommends taking a walk around the home during Zoom meetings that do not require face-to-face components, or fitting in other physical activity in between work.

“Everybody thinks that they need to be sitting to have an intelligent discussion. You don’t. Get up and move,” said Blake.

She also highlighted the importance of choosing healthy options when grocery shopping, stockpiling the cabinets and freezer ahead of time with healthy choices and sides for meals.

“Maybe use this time to make some healthy changes in your lifestyle, and at the end of this pandemic, which is coming soon we hope, you may be better off for it,” said Blake.