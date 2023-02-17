Health Officials Advocate for Heart Valve Disease Awareness

HYANNIS – Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is set for February 22, and officials with the Alliance for Aging Research is advocating for increased understanding of the condition.

The organization reports that upwards of eleven million people in the U.S. have heart valve disease, but Senior Vice President of Health Education and Advocacy Lindsay Clarke said they’re still continuing efforts to make more people recognize its presence.

Clarke explained that there are a number of contributing risk factors to the condition, with older age being the most notable.

“One in 10 people over the age of 75 suffer from moderate-to-severe heart valve disease,” Clarke said.

Clarke urges people to consistently get checked for heart-related issues and to be aware of symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pains.

It’s suggested that health check-ups should be scheduled at least once a year, as doctors will be able to check for murmurs and other trouble.

“There’s a lot of different irregular heart sounds, so it’s really going to vary as to what that murmur means,” Clarke said.

“That’s why a healthcare professional needs to be listening.”

Ways to reduce heart risks include maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine.

