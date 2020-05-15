Health Officials: Don’t Ignore Non-Coronavirus Issues

HYANNIS – Health officials across Barnstable County continue to urge residents to address medical issues that arise during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they are not related to the coronavirus.

A recent article published by Cape Cod Healthcare shows that out of a study of nine hospitals, severe heart attack cases have dropped nearly 40%. A theory behind this drop is that people are afraid to go into hospitals due to the fear of contracting COVID-19.

Cape Cod Healthcare is advising these patients to still go in, as the consequences could be far worse than fears if cardiovascular issues are not addressed.

Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien echoed those sentiments, saying that all medical needs should not be ignored.

He said that patients can rest assured that emergency room facilities are consistently safe and clean.

“There are a lot of protection measures in place to make sure it is a safe environment for people to have other emergencies than COVID-19 looked at,” O’Brien said.

The healthcare system across the area is prepared to handle medical issues outside of the novel coronavirus, O’Brien said.

“Don’t not have an injury looked at, or an emergency looked at, or an illness looked at other than COVID-19, please,” he said.

“It’s important to use these facilities, and it’s important to take care of yourself.”

O’Brien also said that contact with primary care physicians or specialists should still be maintained during the pandemic.