Health Officials Urge Residents to Use Medications Safely

HYANNIS – Health officials are urging residents to use medication safely as the cold and flu season ramps up.

Sophia Thomas, family and pediatric nurse practitioner and president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, said many cold and flu medications contain acetaminophen, which is usually safe but can lead to liver damage when taken in larger amounts than directed.

“Follow the directions on the labels and take acetaminophen very safely. Two in three consumers don’t even consider other over-the-counter medications that they’re taking when they’re choosing a pain medication to take,” said Thomas.

Thomas said that residents should check their medications’ ingredient labels for acetaminophen to ensure that they are only taking one dose at a time.

“Take only one medication at a time that contains acetaminophen. We always say double-check, don’t double up,” said Thomas.

She also urged residents to ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist about any dosing instructions.

One of the most common sources of acetaminophen is in Tylenol, but other medications that include it are Robitussin and other cold and flu symptom relievers.

Prescription pain medications, such as Percocet and Vicodin, also contain acetaminophen.

“You want to be sure that you’re not taking too much of that multi-symptom cold medicine along with that, because we don’t want you to double up on that acetaminophen dose,” said Thomas.

More information on common drugs that contain acetaminophen and how to properly take them can be found here.