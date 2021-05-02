Health Officials Warn Not to Miss Regular Medical Appointments

HYANNIS – Many across the state have been postponing health care check-ins with their doctors due to COVID-19 concerns.

And experts are warning that has been damaging for those with underlying conditions.

Postponing visits with general practitioners has led to concerns that would usually be caught in an average checkup to go undetected, such as diabetes, skin problems, and even cancers.

The fear of catching COVID-19 from doctor’s offices has been enough to keep many at home, but with options such as telehealth visits and the rigorous safety procedures the offices go through, there should be no reason to skip making an appointment.

When patients come in for an appointment with Cape Cod Health Care, they are screened for COVID and their temperature is checked.

Masks must be worn at all times when having an appointment.

Telehealth visits are also a convenient alternative to an in-person appointment if fears of the virus persist.

“Telehealth is here to stay. You know I think that we expanded just like most of the other providers across the state and across the country. Our ability to do telehealth expanded very quickly last spring,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Agel.

Though staying safe from the virus is a concern for everyone, other health problems should not be ignored.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter