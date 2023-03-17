Heating Assistance Programs Remain Available For Residents In Need

HYANNIS – State officials and utility companies are putting a spotlight on heating assistance programs available for low-income residents as cold temperatures continue throughout the region.

Enrollment for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is free and open through May 12, 2023 to cover energy usage from November 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.

The program is available to both homeowners and renters, even those whose cost of heat is included in rent for households whose income does not exceed 60% of the state’s median estimated income.

The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund is also available for families in temporary financial difficulty who do not qualify for state and federal programs such as LIHEAP, with grants paid directly to energy providers for households whose income falls between 60 and 80 percent of state median income levels.

To apply for LIHEAP, click here.

To learn more about the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com