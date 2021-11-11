You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heavy Burden for Consumers as Holidays Near: Soaring Prices

Heavy Burden for Consumers as Holidays Near: Soaring Prices

November 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990.

From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%. Inflation is eroding the strong gains in wages and salaries that have flowed to America’s workers in recent months, creating a political threat to the Biden administration and congressional Democrats and intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve as it considers how fast to withdraw its efforts to boost the economy.

