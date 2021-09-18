You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heavy Police Presence as Protesters Trickle in for DC Rally

September 18, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the shadow of a fortified Capitol, a few hundred demonstrators have turned up in Washington to support those charged in January’s riot, but they were vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence.

U.S. Capitol Police were taking no chances, with hundreds of officers brought into Washington in an effort to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack.

The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard.

There were a few scuffles as the rally started around noon Saturday and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, but no major incidents reported early on.

By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO, ASHRAF KHALIL and NATHAN ELLGREN, The Associated Press
