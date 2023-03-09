Cape Cod Association Offering Heritage-Based Scholarships for Local Students

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 scholarship program by the Cape Cod Association.

Eligible applicants include students who were born on and currently reside on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket.

The scholarships are being offered to graduating high school seniors for up to four years of an undergraduate program as well as current college students who are past recipients of a Cape Cod Association award.

Applicants may attend two and four-year colleges and universities, technical schools, and community colleges anywhere in the United States. Awards will not fund graduate education.

The organization provided $552,000 to 309 local students pursuing higher education last year.

Past recipients of a Cape Cod Association scholarship must submit before 11:59 p.m. on March 15, while high school seniors have until 11:59 p.m. on April 1.

Visit www.capecodassoc.org for additional information and link to application.