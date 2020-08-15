Heritage Museums and Gardens Celebrates Pollinator Festival

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens is hosting its Pollinator Festival to celebrate some of the organisms integral to the life-cycle of plants.

“It’s just to celebrate some of our hardest working organisms in our garden spaces, even harder working than our team members and staff are,” said Program Coordinator Samantha Martin.

The festival is a new event for Heritage Museums, where families can enjoy the Bugs, Birds & Bricks exhibit, showcasing 22 Lego sculptures of different pollinators and fauna placed throughout the garden.

Families can also enjoy the Pollinator Patrol challenge while gardening enthusiasts can attend a special plant sale at The Shop at Heritage.

Director of Horticulture Les Lutz said the plant sale is stocked with pollinator plants that gardeners can take home to use in their home gardens.

“There’s always something fun to find at Heritage, but especially this year as we have our pollinator gardens growing and in full bloom, this will be a wonderful time to visit,” said Martin.

Tickets for the event can be found at the Heritage’s website.

The festival runs through August 16.