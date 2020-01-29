Herring Fishermen Looking at Another Cutback in Quota

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) – Federal fishing managers are looking for feedback on a plan to further reduce the East Coast limit for herring fishing.

Herring are an important bait fish, especially for lobster fishermen, but the East Coast quota for the fish has been cut back in recent years due to concerns about the health of the fish’s population.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering reducing the catch limit for the fish by about a quarter, to about 25 million pounds, in 2020.

NOAA is taking comments on the proposal until Feb. 12.