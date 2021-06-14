Herring River Restoration Project Seeking Assistance From Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Select Board met earlier this month to discuss a grant proposal from the Herring River Restoration Project.

The grant opportunity comes from the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, and the North American Wetlands Conservation Act.

The proposal asks the town to serve as a 10% match partner for the $2,000,000 grant, which require the town to come up with $200,000 in value.

“For this year only due to some special funding, the program has allowed applicants to apply for $2,000,000. In a normal year, applicants can only request up to 1 million dollars, so this a unique opportunity,” said Herring Restoration Project Coordinator Carole Ridley.

The Town of Wellfleet would serve as one of the three 10% match partners that the grant requires. The restoration project has found two other match partners.

“Because the town is an applicant of the project it would be very compelling to have the town listed as a 10% match partner as well,” said Ridley.

The town has several options on how to reach $200,000 in value without pledging any actual capital.

“What we are proposing for this 10% value contribution, is to pledge other grant funds for which the state has applied to the State Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Project,” said Ridley.

The MVPP grant funds can be used as match value because they are not federal grants.

If Wellfleet does not receive the grants, use of facilities and labor are also non-capital options to match value. If MVPP funds are not granted to Wellfleet, the town has several other options to match value for the grant.

“There are multiple other sources of match that are not cash, it could be the evaluation of the staff time, use of the DPW facilities, or other non-federal grants,” said Ridley.

If the town accepts the grant proposal they have a period of 6 years to find match value that would be calculated from January 1st 2019 through September 30th 2025.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center