Herring River Restoration Project Moves Forward

WELLFLEET – The Herring River Restoration Project has filed the project’s first ever environmental permit.

The Town of Wellfleet submitted a permit application with the Cape Cod Commission for a review of the project as a Development of Regional Impact.

“We are pleased to see this vital restoration project take an important step forward,” said Town Administrator Daniel Hoort.

The Herring River is currently in violation of state and federal clean water quality.

The application would allow the implementation of phase one of the restoration project to revive 570 acres of former tidal wetlands.