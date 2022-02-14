History-Making Navy Commander Will Lead St. Patrick’s Day Parade

YARMOUTH – Commander Billie J. Farrell will serve as the Grand Marshall for the 17th Annual Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Farrell became the USS Constitution’s 77th Commanding Officer last month. She is the first woman to serve in that position over the course of the ship’s long history.

Before her leadership role on Old Ironsides, Commander Farrell was Executive Officer aboard the USS Vicksburg.

She has received 2 Meritorious Service Medals, 4 Navy and Marine Corp Commendation Medals, and 3 Meritorious Unit Commendations throughout her career.

This year’s Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday March 5 and starts at 11am. The step-off point is at the intersection of Route 28 and Long Pond Road in Yarmouth.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter