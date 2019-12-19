You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Transfer Stations Conducting Holiday Lights Recycling

Cape Transfer Stations Conducting Holiday Lights Recycling

December 19, 2019

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and AmeriCorps Cape Cod are organizing a Cape-wide holiday lights recycling drive.

All transfer stations on Cape Cod will be collecting used, unwanted or broken holiday string lights until the end of January.

AmeriCorps members will collect the lights and bring them to Ferreira’s Metal Recycling in Hyannis, where the copper and other metals will be recycled.

The string lights should be separated from other recyclables.

For more information, contact Kari Parcell at 774-994-7514 or email kari.parcell@barnstablecounty.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 