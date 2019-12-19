Cape Transfer Stations Conducting Holiday Lights Recycling

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and AmeriCorps Cape Cod are organizing a Cape-wide holiday lights recycling drive.

All transfer stations on Cape Cod will be collecting used, unwanted or broken holiday string lights until the end of January.

AmeriCorps members will collect the lights and bring them to Ferreira’s Metal Recycling in Hyannis, where the copper and other metals will be recycled.

The string lights should be separated from other recyclables.

For more information, contact Kari Parcell at 774-994-7514 or email kari.parcell@barnstablecounty.org.