Holtec Appeal Moving Forward, Opponents Consider Options

PLYMOUTH – As Holtec International appeals the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s refusal to modify their permit to allow discharge of wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, some organizations are preparing paperwork to be a part of the process.

At a meeting of the Citizen Advisory Panel Monday, those opposed to the potential discharge discussed ways to be included, with options like motions to intervene on the table.

An appeals officer will review the case, with local stakeholders including the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce looking to participate.

In their recent appeal, Holtec International says the state doesn’t have the authority to prevent a discharge, and that the water has been treated and won’t pose environmental issues.

Holtec adds that the discharge should be grandfathered in, as their permit request was granted before the Ocean Sanctuaries act became law.