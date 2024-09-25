You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Holtec Appeal Moving Forward, Opponents Consider Options

Holtec Appeal Moving Forward, Opponents Consider Options

September 25, 2024

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – As Holtec International appeals the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s refusal to modify their permit to allow discharge of wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, some organizations are preparing paperwork to be a part of the process.

At a meeting of the Citizen Advisory Panel Monday, those opposed to the potential discharge discussed ways to be included, with options like motions to intervene on the table. 

An appeals officer will review the case, with local stakeholders including the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce looking to participate.

In their recent appeal, Holtec International says the state doesn’t have the authority to prevent a discharge, and that the water has been treated and won’t pose environmental issues.

Holtec adds that the discharge should be grandfathered in, as their permit request was granted before the Ocean Sanctuaries act became law.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 