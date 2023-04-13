Barnstable County Getting Money to Help With Housing Crisis

BARNSTABLE – As part of the previously passed American Rescue Plan ACT, Barnstable County will receive over $1.5 million dollars in Federal funds through HOME-ARP.

The program is designed to assist individuals and households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or other vulnerable populations through housing, rental assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter.

The Department of Human Services brought in the Barrett Planning Group, LLC to assist in developing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) required HOME-ARP Allocation Plan in the spring of 2022.

Feedback and data collected from community meetings, and surveys were applied to complete both a needs assessment and gap analysis to inform and guide how the award dollars would be allocated.

The Allocation Plan was submitted to HUD on March 14, and full plan approval was provided on March 30.

For more information from the town click here.