‘Home Is Where The Art Is’ Proves to be a Success

HYANNIS – “Home Is Where The Art Is,” a virtual arts and music festival organized by the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod to raise money and awareness for the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund, wrapped up this weekend.

The festival, which was streamed on Facebook and Instagram, featured local, regional, and national artists performing over a three day period.

“It went great, we had such a good time,” said Executive Director of the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, Julie Wake.

“We had a couple technical difficulties that we were able to overcome but for the most part there was a lot of laughter, a lot of great music, and interesting art and discussions.”

One featured performer was filmmaker, actress, and musician, Amy Jo Johnson.

“There’s so many people and artists that COVID-19 has impacted,” Johnson said.

“Everybody who plays music on the Cape and does workshops, and productions, and lectures, and performances, and things that have commissions in creative ways have been severely devastated by the pandemic.”

Johnson, who grew up in Dennis and now lives in Toronto, Canada, said she was eager to give back to the community where she discovered her love for the arts.

“It’s really important to me, I live now up in Toronto but I grew up on Cape Cod and I was just really happy when Julie Wake called me and asked me if I wanted to participate,” said Johnson.

“I was really excited to be included as a local artist.”

Johnson, whose new movie “Tammy’s Always Dying” was recently released on streaming services, performed live music during the first night of the festival.

The film, which stars Felicity Huffman, is dark comedy about a woman who threatens to jump off a bridge once a month to keep her daughter tethered to the town in which they live.

“I just really fell in love with this script because it is wickedly funny but deals with some pretty heavy subjects so it’s quite sad as well,” Johnson said.

“As a filmmaker those are the stories I’m most drawn to tell, the ones with flawed human characters.

Other performers featured included G.Love, painter Cynthia Packard, and singer-song writer Tianna Esperanza among many others.

The festival raised money for the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund.

The fund, which the AFCC launched last month, was created to help local artists and creatives who are struggling amid the pandemic.

The fund’s first phase focuses on providing one-time emergency financial assistance of up to $500 to local artists who have lost income due to the coronavirus.

In the second phase, the fund will be used to support Cape Cod cultural nonprofits, post-pandemic.

“Cultural organizations rely solely on convening and we know that this is never going to look the same way again,” said Wake.

“We are hoping to have funding to help support some of these changes and updates to any kind of protocol so people can continue to create accesses to art.”

Since the fund was launched, nearly 150 artists have applied for funding from the Arts Relief Fund.

Recently the AFCC granted nearly $12,500 to 35 of those applicants.

Though the festival officially ended on Saturday, a special “Adam in Chatham” dance party bonus event was held on Sunday night.

All the events from the festival were recorded and anyone interested in watching them can click here.

Donations are still being accepted for the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund as well.

For more information on Johnson’s film, “Tammy’s Always Dying,” click here.