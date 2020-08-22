Homeless Prevention Council Hosts 19th Annual Backpack-to-School Program

ORLEANS – The Homeless Prevention Council is hosting its 19th annual Backpack-to-School program in partnership with the Nauset Rotary Club, Orleans Police Department, and Staples.

The program provides children in the eight Lower Cape Cod towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown and Wellfleet with backpacks, school supplies and gift cards to purchase sneakers.

HPC officials said that with the current uncertainty and financial instability due to the pandemic, the program is more important than ever before.

“I think for a lot of folks, especially those who have found themselves in a place of having to ask for support when they never had before, this is one of those extra little programs that makes a big difference,” said Hadley Luddy, Chief Executive Officer for the HPC.

Luddy said that the HPC anticipates a large uptick in the number of kids that they will service in this year’s program due to the pandemic.

“Going back to school is very uncertain for a lot of families and children. We know they are going back in some form or another, and so we’re instead really focused on how can we provide those additional supports to be sure that kids and families have what they need in areas that we do have some control over,” said Luddy.

Luddy said that their website is the best place to go for those interested in donating to the program, but there is also a drop-off bin at their Orleans office.

A volunteer will also be accepting donations at Staples from 11 to 2, Monday through Friday.

The Backpack-to-School program is closed to sign-up on August 31.