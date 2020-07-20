Coastal Hazards Handbook Gets Update

FALMOUTH – Woods Hole Sea Grant and the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension have produced the updated Massachusetts Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Coastal Hazards to help home owners protect their property.

“Rising sea levels and more intense storms have made us more vulnerable to storm damage,” said Woods Hole Sea Grant Director Matt Charette in a statement.

“Preparation is now more crucial than ever.”

The handbook contains information on preparing families for hurricanes, nor’easters and floods, as well as tips on how to protect homes.

“We’re pleased that Barnstable County and WHSG are able to invest time and resources to support our residents’ emerging needs in protecting their homes from coastal storms,” said Michael Maguire, Executive Director of Barnstable County Cape Cod Cooperative Extension.

“This is a valuable resource to all homeowners on Cape Cod and in Massachusetts.”

This will be the third edition of the handbook, redesigned and updated with links, graphics, and references to recent storms.

The current edition of the handbook is available now as a free PDF download here.

Those interested in a print copy that will be produced later this year can contact seagrant@whoi.edu.