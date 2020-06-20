Hookers Ball Moved to a Virtual Format

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance has announced that the 19th annual Hookers Ball will be transitioned to a virtual format this summer.

The event will include live music, a message from CEO John Pappalardo, a fishermen’s video, a live auction, and a virtual heads or tails game among others.

The alliance said that though they are disappointed the ball cannot be held in person, they have curated a party package for participants to view through a livestream from the comfort of their homes.

The alliance is also offering a “Hookers Ball in a Box” as well as clambake and BBQ chicken dinners to go, courtesy of Backside Bakes, for those looking to upgrade.

Those who register for the “Ball in a Box” will be able to add-on additional items such as a clambake or chicken dinner, Hookers Ball T-Shirt, koozie, or poster.

After registering, patrons will receive an email asking them to select a pick-up time to pick up the box at the Captain Harding House or they can choose to have the box mailed to them.

Two different “Ball in a Box” options will be offered at $50 and $100.

The signature cocktail will be omitted to those who choose to have the box mailed to them.

The virtual Hookers Ball is set to take place Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Those who purchase a “Ball in a Box” will be able to pick them up at The Captain Harding House on Thursday, July 30 or Friday, July 31.

Those choosing to add a clambake or BBQ chicken dinner to go, will be able to pick up the “Ball in a Box” and the meal on Saturday, August 1.

For more information on the event, including how to register, click here.