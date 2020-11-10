Carbon Offset Donation Supports Habitat for Humanity

SANDWICH – Local environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group, headquarted in Sandwich, recently announced a carbon offset donation in support of Habitat for Humanity’s energy efficiency program for new home construction.

The donation will go towards construction of a solar energy facility on an affordable home to be built in Orleans starting this fall, said the group.

HW measured how much impact they were having on the environment with their routine travel across the country and quantified this footprint to then offset it through local opportunities.

Mark Nelson, Principle with the Horsley Witten Group, said they found that their staff traveled 300,000 miles by plane and similar distances by cars.

“We have people flying to different parts of the country to do business and teach workshops. That’s probably the biggest source of carbon that our company creates: our travel. We want to make sure we can find a way to mitigate that, recognizing the impacts of climate change that are facing us over the next ten to twenty years,” said Nelson.

“And we want it to be local. We wanted to support a local organization recognizing what the effects of climate change can have here on Cape Cod.”

Nelson said that the organization is pleased that they can provide a donation that not only helps with their carbon footprint, but also supports local affordable housing.

The housing that is being built is also planned to have a minimal carbon footprint, being very efficient and including renewable energy in their construction.

“It’s a great opportunity to both support affordable housing and reduce the impacts to our planet, which are so important to take place these days,” said Nelson.

Nelson said that carbon footprints could be cut down community-wide if residents have an energy efficiency evaluation of their homes to find ways to insulate better, as well as investing in renewable energy such as the installation of solar panels on their homes.