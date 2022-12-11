Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk For Seniors

(AP) – Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States.

Older adults make up a growing share of U.S. deaths. And less than half of nursing home residents are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

These alarming signs point to a difficult winter ahead for the oldest Americans and the people who care for them.

Nursing homes leaders are redoubling efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new version of the COVID-19 vaccine. They worry that the general public has lost a sense of urgency — a change that could put older adults at higher risk.

Barnstable County officials note that almost half of the region’s population is age 60 or older.

As of December 11, the county is at a medium community risk level for COVID-19.

BY CARLA K. JOHNSON and LAURA UNGAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Additional reporting by Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.