BOSTON (AP)-Massachusetts hospitals will soon put a temporary halt to in-patient elective surgeries that can safely be postponed.

Governor Charlie Baker at a news conference Monday said the state is now experiencing a rapid increase in new positive cases in the wake of Thanksgiving and the number of people becoming ill and needing hospitalization is also increasing, putting a strain on the hospital system.

Most elective surgeries will be halted starting Friday.

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press