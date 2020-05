SANDWICH – Members of the Massachusetts and Cape Cod Military Support Foundations, Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen and the Rotary Club of Bourne-Sandwich are hosting “Hot Dogs for Heroes” on Thursday.

The event, which takes place at Sandwich High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a drive-thru community cook out.

Free hot dogs and American flags will be given away in honor of Memorial Day Weekend and the men and women who have served the country.