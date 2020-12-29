You are here: Home / NewsCenter / House Approves Trump’s $2K Checks, Sending to GOP-led Senate



December 28, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted overwhelmingly to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments.

The vote Monday evening sends the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain when senators meet Tuesday.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance.

They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending.

But many House Republicans joined in support, wary of bucking the president.

By LISA MASCARO and JILL COLVIN
