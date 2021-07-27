House Members Stockpiling Cash Ahead of Midterm Elections

BOSTON (AP) — The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a year off, but that hasn’t stopped members of the state’s all-Democratic U.S. House delegation from stockpiling campaign cash to help fend off potential challengers.

To bulk up their campaign checkbooks, members of the Massachusetts delegation have relied on a variety of sources, from smaller donations by individual supporters to larger checks from political actions committees — or PACs — representing a range of interests including unions and business sectors.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, is one of the delegation’s more prodigious fundraisers.