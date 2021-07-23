You are here: Home / NewsCenter / House OKs Sports Betting Bill but Fate in Senate Uncertain

House OKs Sports Betting Bill but Fate in Senate Uncertain

July 23, 2021

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers have overwhelming approved a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, but it’s fate in the Senate remains uncertain.

The state House of Representatives voted 156-3 Thursday night to approve the measure, which would allow the state’s licensed casinos and simulcast and live horse racing facilities to offer sports bets.

It would also place a 12.5% tax on revenues from in-person wagers and 15% on revenues from mobile bets.

Senate leaders haven’t committing to taking up sports betting before its August recess.  

A bill pending in that chamber also differs significantly from the House version.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 