You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / House Passes $2.2T Rescue Package, Rushes it to Trump

House Passes $2.2T Rescue Package, Rushes it to Trump

March 27, 2020

In this image from video, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, stand as they speak on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package, rushing it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The measure tosses a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.  

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history.

It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, and offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small.

It also will flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 