House to Vote on Virus Bill; Arbiter Says Wage Hike a No-Go

February 26, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP)-Democrats are ready to shove a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through the House on Friday.

That win is expected despite a setback on Thursday that means a minimum wage boost is unlikely to be in the final version that reaches President Joe Biden. A near party-line vote seems certain on the relief measure in the House.

It represents Biden’s first crack at his initial legislative goal of acting decisively against the pandemic. In the year since the coronavirus has taken hold, it has stalled much of the economy, killed half a million Americans and reshaped the daily lives of virtually everyone.

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

