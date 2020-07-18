Household Hazardous Waste Collection Underway in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Household Hazardous Waste collection for Yarmouth residents will be taking place at the Yarmouth Senior Center.

Business owners are encouraged officials to take advantage of the collection to dispose of toxic materials that would otherwise pose harm by contaminating groundwater, lakes, ponds and soil in the event of hurricane or other emergency or inappropriate disposal.

Some examples of materials to dispose of include pesticides, solvents, oil-based and alkyd paints, paint thinners and strippers, and other products harmful to people or the environment.

The fee will be determined based on the type of materials being disposed of.

For a full list of what is acceptable to dispose of, check the appropriate town’s brochure online at www.loveyourlocalwater.org.

The collection will be taking place from 9 am to noon on Saturday, July 18 at the Yarmouth Senior Center in West Yarmouth.