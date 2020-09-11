You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Household Hazardous Waste Collections Being Held on the Cape on Saturday

September 11, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – Household hazardous waste collections events are being held for residents in Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham and Harwich on Saturday.

Barnstable’s Department of Public Works Department is holding the event at the Transfer Station in Marstons Mills from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants must have a current full transfer station sticker.

Without a current sticker, participants must show proof of year-round residency or residential property ownership in the town to take part in the collection and pay a $10 per visit fee.

Residents in Brewster, Chatham and Harwich can participate in the collection event at the Harwich Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information on what is and is not acceptable at the events, go to loveyourlocalwater.org.

