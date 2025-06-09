Housing Assistance announces lottery to be held for affordable apartments

ORLEANS – Applications have opened for brand-new affordable apartments in Orleans.

The Housing Assistance Corporation says applications are due on July 31st for the property at 107 Main Street in Orleans.

The units will be a mix of one, two and three bedrooms. There will be twelve income-restricted units for households earning at or below 80% of the county median income. One 2-bedroom unit and one 3-bedroom unit will include project-based vouchers and will be available to households earning at or below 30% of the area median income. One unit will be fully handicapped accessible, and one unit is set up for visual or hearing-impaired residents.

The agency says residents will be selected through a fair and open lottery process.

The lottery will be held in August. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.