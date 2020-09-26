Housing Assistance Corporation’s Big Fix-A-Thon Allows Residents to Give Back to Community

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) has invited residents to give back to their community as volunteers for the Virtual Big Fix-A-Thon, an event HAC said is more vital than ever in a year marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Virtual Big Fix-A-Thon is looking for volunteer fundraisers to raise money for Housing Assistance’s Workforce Housing Relief Fund.

“The need for safe, stable housing has never been greater and this year, people can give back to ensure we can support households who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Housing Assistance Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck in a statement.

“By volunteering to fundraise as part of the Virtual Big Fix-A-Thon, people will be directly making a difference in our community and in the lives of people who desperately need our help.”

The virtual format change has ensured that volunteers will stay safe while continuing the spirit of the event, said HAC.

HAC said that the greatest need is for Big Fix Fundraisers who will assist in raising money for the workforce relief fund that was started in April.

The fund provides emergency rental and mortgage assistance to households on Cape Cod and the Islands who do not qualify for public funding but are still financially impacted by the virus.

They are also looking for Big Fix Neighbor volunteers who will perform an act of kindness such as raking leaves, mowing a lawn, or weeding a garden for a neighbor in need to help build community relationships amid social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Big Fix-A-Thon will be running through Saturday, October 3, when it will culminate in a social media event on Housing Assistance’s Facebook page that will recognize the fundraisers and volunteers who participated.

Volunteers are encouraged by HAC to share photos and videos of their efforts on social media throughout the event.