Workforce Relief Fund Approaches $800,000

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation has raised close to $800,000 toward its $1.5 million goal in funds for their Workforce Housing Relief Fund.

Since the first week of state-ordered shutdowns of non-essential businesses, Housing Assistance Corporation has been dealing with an influx of requests for assistance from residents who have trouble finding help elsewhere.

“The Workforce Housing Relief Fund is for people who can demonstrate that they’ve lost income. They have to demonstrate need, and if they don’t fit into the state and federal programs and they still have a need to stay housed, then the Workforce Relief Fund can help them,” said Shawna Moos, Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives for the Housing Assistance Corporation.

Moos said that most state and federal assistance programs are for extremely low income families, which many of those putting in requests with Housing Assistance are not eligible.

“Because of the pandemic, people who’ve never had to ask for help before are needing to ask for help. If they were to look at their last year’s tax forms or even their most recent paycheck stubs, they would not be eligible for some of these state and federal programs,” said Moos.

“A lot of people rely on summer income and it’s just not happening.”

Moos said that during the COVID-19 crisis, they have had many donations from individuals looking to assist their community as well as assistance from some of the towns.

“A lot of towns have money in different funds that they can use for housing, so they have contacted us because we have expertise in managing these types of programs, so we’re managing those for the towns.”

Moos said that the Workforce Housing Relief Fund’s $1.5 million goal was set based on expected levels of needed assistance in coming months as other existing programs draw to a close.

“That’s really where we estimate the need is going to be if you look passed when federal unemployment pandemic payments end at the end of July, and then 39 weeks of state unemployment is going to end in December,” said Moos.

Requests for assistance were up by over 500 percent, a level Moos says is unlikely to diminish soon.

“We really project this is a long haul and we’re going to need to be helping people for the next nine to twelve months.”