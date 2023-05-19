Housing Assistance Lottery Application Due Date Announced

HYANNIS – A new affordable home opportunity in Hyannis is being made available by a lottery run by Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) with an application deadline of May 22.

HAC has listed a three bedroom, two bathroom, single family residence on Old Colony Road at $232,356 with resale restrictions as part of their latest lottery.

The program has also set up multiple first time homebuyer virtual sessions to learn more about the market that start on June 13th.

To learn more about these opportunities and apply visit HAC’s website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: