Housing Assistance’s Telethon for Hope Goes Virtual

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation is inviting residents to join them for the 17th annual Telethon for Hope which will take the form of a music celebration this year.

The event will feature local entertainers including Sarah Swain, Jonathan (JT) Thomas of JT’s Chronicles, Larry Marsland, David Bussiere and Troy Williams, Super Soulshine and Monica Rizzio.

“This is an opportunity for us to not only raise funds, but also raise awareness of the important work that is happening here at Housing Assistance Corporation, particularly around preventing homelessness and stabilizing families,” said Anne Van Vleck, Chief Development Officer for HAC.

The event is even more important than ever amid a year marked by an ongoing global pandemic that has had numerous economic impacts, said Van Vleck.

This year’s event is different from previous years, in that it has been shifted away from a traditional telethon model to a virtual presentation with online fundraising from residents.

“We decided to shift it to something upbeat. We all felt like 2020 has been quite a year, I know I don’t need to elaborate on that, so why not make it a celebration and celebrate that we all can, together, bring hope to so many people who need it and that we do have hope for the future,” said Van Vleck.

She said that those who meet certain fundraising goals will be eligible for various incentives, including a $200 emBargo Gift Card for the top fundraiser and a Choly Bundle of LOVE Box by local artist John Choly for those who raise more than $1,000.

Those interested in the watching the telethon can do so on the Housing Assistance Facebook page, YouTube channel, and local television channels.

More information on the event, including where to watch the telethon and how to get involved with a fundraiser, can be found at Housing Assistance’s website.

The Telethon for Hope celebration event will be held on Thursday, December 3 from 6 to 8:30 PM.